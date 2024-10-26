E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 129.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412,389 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,836,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,748,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,957,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $588.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.21.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.