Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $203,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $892.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $920.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $860.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

