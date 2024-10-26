Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLF opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.