Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $892.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $920.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.