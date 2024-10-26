ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

