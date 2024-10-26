Greenleaf Trust Purchases 185 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $20,330,835. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

