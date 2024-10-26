Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 85.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.9 %

Vertiv stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

