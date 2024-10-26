Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

