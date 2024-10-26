Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 405 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Raymond James by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Bank of America boosted their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

