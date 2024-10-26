Eastern Bank Makes New $80,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of HUBS opened at $565.78 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,047.71, a PEG ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.