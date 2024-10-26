Eastern Bank Makes New $80,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.33.

Shares of HUBS opened at $565.78 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,047.71, a PEG ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

