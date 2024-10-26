Greenleaf Trust Acquires 76 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.6% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $325.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.23 and its 200 day moving average is $330.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

