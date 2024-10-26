Greenleaf Trust Acquires 125 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

CHTR stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $424.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

