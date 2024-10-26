Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $237.71 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average of $237.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.