Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 292.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,004 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 39.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Graphene Investments SAS grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 20.2% during the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 61.8% in the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.74.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

