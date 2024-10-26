Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ameren by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 17,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 163.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

