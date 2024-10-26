Eastern Bank Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,043,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 73.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 288,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 200.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,823,000 after buying an additional 262,470 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 115.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,717,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $143.78 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $153.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

