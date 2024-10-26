ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 315.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in ITT by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $143.78 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. ITT’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

