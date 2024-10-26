Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 222.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $605.86 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $631.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $584.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

