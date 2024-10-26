Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,939 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 214.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shopify Stock Down 1.0 %

Shopify stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

