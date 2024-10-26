IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WY. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

WY stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

