VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,920. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.