Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 880 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 198,627 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.