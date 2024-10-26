Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4,125.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after buying an additional 1,255,543 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

