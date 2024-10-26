Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

