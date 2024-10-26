Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $277.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

