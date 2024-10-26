AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Position Reduced by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,557,000 after acquiring an additional 382,767 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $195,129,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 977.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $165.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

