GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $325.00 at Truist Financial

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GEV. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $293.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.73. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $298.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

