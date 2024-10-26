GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $320.00 at Bank of America

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $293.50 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $298.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.73.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $293,699,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

