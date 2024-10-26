IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $3,275,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

