Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $200,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Shares of ET opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer
In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.