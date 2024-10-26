Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $200,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

