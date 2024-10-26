Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

