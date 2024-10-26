Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,204.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $290.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.30. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $308.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -453.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.