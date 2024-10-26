Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $87,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $425.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

