Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.98.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

