Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,077.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

