Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Bank of America decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

