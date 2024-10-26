Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

