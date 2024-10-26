International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 161,552 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7,667.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Albemarle worth $155,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

