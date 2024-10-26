Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 182.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 46.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in Entergy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank grew its position in Entergy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 3,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 1.5 %

Entergy stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

