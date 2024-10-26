Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 93,421.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 184,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $152,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

NTRS opened at $100.19 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

