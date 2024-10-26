TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TKO Group stock opened at $115.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.95.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

