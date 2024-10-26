Greenleaf Trust Has $563,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 59.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

