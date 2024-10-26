Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Hologic stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

