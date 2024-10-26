Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 759 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $168.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $171.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

