Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

