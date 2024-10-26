Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

SBUX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.22%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

