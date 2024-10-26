DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 348 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,783,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $209,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230,794 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after buying an additional 1,182,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

