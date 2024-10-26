Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
