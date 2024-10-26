Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.