Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is HT Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.3% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after buying an additional 12,448,888 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $892.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $920.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.96.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

