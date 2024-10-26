Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 24.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT opened at $112.14 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

